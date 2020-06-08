John Major Junior, 80 years old departed this life on June 2, 2020. John, known as "Johnny" was born August 23, 1939 in Cambridge, MD. A viewing will be held from 10:00AM to 11:00AM, Friday, June 12, 2020, with a celebration of his life at 11:00 AM at Henry Funeral Home, P.A., 510 Washington St., Cambridge, Maryland 21613. Services will be broadcasted live at: Facebook.com/henryfuneralhomepa. Condolences may be sent to Henry Funeral Home, P.A., 510 Washington Street, Cambridge, Maryland 21613 or to www.henryfh.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 8, 2020.