John Milton Hollis
1935 - 2020
John Milton Hollis of Easton passed away on November 20, 2020. He was 85 years old. Born on January 28, 1935 in Washington DC, he was the son of the late John Milton Hollis Sr. and Emma Baggett. John grew up in Washington DC and graduated from Eastern High School, class of 1952. John served in both the U.S. Navy Reserve and the U.S. Army. He married the love of his life, Marianne, on June 29, 1957 in Silver Spring, MD. They lived in Rockville for 25 years before moving to Easton, MD, where they lived for 35 years. John was a Bell Atlantic Service Installer. John was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church of Easton, MD. John is survived by his son, Andrew Hollis (Karen) of Easton, MD, daughter Christine Hollis Goetz (Scott) of Wyomissing, PA, sister June Manherz of Yuma,AZ, 5 Grandchildren Matthew Hollis, Emily Gontrum, Adam Hollis, Benjamin Goetz and Emma Goetz. 3 Great-Grandchildren Jack Gontrum, Drew Gontrum and Abigail Hollis. He was predeceased by his parents, John Milton Hollis Sr. and Emma Baggett, his wife Marianne W. Hollis, and his brother, Thomas Hollis. Online condolences may be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com

Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S Harrison Street
Easton, MD 21601
