John Norman Gowe, Jr., 18, lost his life far too soon on September 22, 2019 in a car accident only a few miles from home.
Born in Easton, Maryland on August 26, 2001, Johnny was raised in Neavitt, MD; Johnny attended St. Michaels Middle High until the 11th grade until he decided to take on the family tradition of being a waterman. The waters of local creeks and rivers have run through Johnny's veins since the day he was born. He was a true "Eastern Shoreman" with a heart of gold.
Whether it was in the high heat of July or the harsh cold of December, one thing was for sure: If you looked you'd see Johnny on the water in his Boat, the "Round Up" that he refinished with his dad, or in the field hunting all types of wildlife.
Johnny was a free spirit and gentle soul who loved everyone so deeply and never blinked an eye if someone needed his help. He was just there. Johnny touched the lives of countless people in his short 18 years of life. Though we are all heartbroken at the loss of Johnny, we move forward in hope and faith knowing Johnny will always be by our sides.
Johnny is survived by his parents, John and Lisa Gowe; his older sisters Alissa Bramble and Marissa Gowe (Tristion); his girlfriend Naomi Bailey, his aunts Donna Roser, Melissa Guinness (Ken) and Jane Leonard (Ricky); his uncle T.R. Wheeley (Laura); his grandparents Norman and Judy Gowe and JoAnn Wheeley (Bobby) as well as many cousins, extended family members and family friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Thomas Wheeley and Aunt Jill Gowe.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 1:00 at the Bozman United Methodist Church with the Reverend Marty Wiley officiating. Interment will follow in Neavitt Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 at the Framptom Funeral Home - Ostrowski Chapel, 312 South Talbot Street St. Michaels and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the Church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the St. Michaels Fire Department, 1001 South Talbot Street, St. Michaels, MD 21663. Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home, St. Michaels. Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Sept. 25, 2019