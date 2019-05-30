EASTON - John P. Abruzzese of Easton, MD, formerly of Oxford, MD, died Monday, May 27, 2019, at age 85.

Born March 10, 1934, in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Michael and Anna Abruzzese. He was raised in Brooklyn, NY. John was educated at Fordham University, served in the ROTC, and graduated in 1956. He then joined the U.S. Army and served as a Lieutenant in the 46th Artillery Group for four years.

Afterwards, he joined the Wall Street Journal where he worked in Los Angeles and San Francisco. In 1965, John moved to the Washington, D.C. area, where he worked as a financial advisor at EF Hutton and Wheat First Securities. In 1995, John joined the Wheat First Securities office in Easton, MD. He then worked for Ferris Baker Watts and Smith Barney. He retired in 2010.

In his retirement, John enjoyed traveling the world with his beloved wife Carole, winning shopper of the month at Acme, feeding birds from his back porch, spending seemingly long hours in pursuit of the perfect card, napping in any location, charming cats (even those that hate humans), volunteering, living in Oxford, and securing the first spot in line to get his grandchildren into Oxford camp.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his sister, Maria Strazzini; and brother, Tom Abruzzese.

He is survived by his wife, Carole Abruzzese; his brothers: Paul and Michael Abruzzese; his children: Philip Abruzzese, Spencer Abruzzese, Sarah Rogan (James); his stepchildren: David Halsey (Billie), Holly Halsey; nephew, Adam Abruzzese; niece, Christine McCurdy; grandchildren: Henry, Kendall, Annalise, Grady; and a dear family friend, Kimberly Quick.

Friends may call on Monday, June 3, from 6-8 p.m. at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton, MD.

Funeral service will be held on Tuesday June 4, 11 a.m. at The Church of the Holy Trinity, 502 S. Morris St., Oxford, MD.

Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Oxford Fire Co., 300 Oxford Road, Oxford, MD 21654.

For online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com Published in The Star Democrat on May 31, 2019