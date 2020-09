Or Copy this URL to Share

On September 29, 2020, John R. Bachman, beloved husband of the late Betty J. Bachman (nee Smith); devoted father of Jim Bachman, Candy Bachman (Doug Dench), Karl Bachman, and Eric Bachman (Lorraine); loving grandfather of Harrison and Lara Bachman, and Kyle and Kevin Dench. Services private.



