John Robert Wolcott "Bob" passed away on May 28th, 2020 at the University of Maryland in Baltimore. He was 95 years old. Born January 26th, 1925 in Centreville, Maryland. Son of the late D. Milton Wolcott and Margaret F. Wolcott. He married the former Jean Carol Nunnally and they made their home in Centreville, MD. Later they moved to Easton, Maryland.
Mr. Wolcott was a very hard working man with a warm heart. He farmed and grew produce in Centreville for his market stand in Middleton, Del. For many years. He said, "it was the hardest work he had ever done". Bob later pursued his other interest Numismatics. He became well known to many coin dealers and collectors. He started Eastern Shore Auctioneers. Bob was also avid collector of historical memorabilia from Talbot and Queen Anne Counties. He loved to talk and reminisce of the past "the good old days" as he said. Everyone he met loved him and enjoyed his conversations. Bob will be truly missed.
Bob is survived by his son Robert T. Wolcott and his wife Karen of Easton, his grandchildren; Tiffany L. Rice (Daniel) and Jason R. Wolcott (Megan) both of Easton and great-grandchildren; Towney Rice, Porter Rice, Anthony Rice and one more on the way.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Jean C. Wolcott who passed away in 2008. A graveside service with family was held on Thursday June 4th, 2020 at the Chesterfield Cemetery in Centreville, Maryland.
For condolences and to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Mr. Wolcott was a very hard working man with a warm heart. He farmed and grew produce in Centreville for his market stand in Middleton, Del. For many years. He said, "it was the hardest work he had ever done". Bob later pursued his other interest Numismatics. He became well known to many coin dealers and collectors. He started Eastern Shore Auctioneers. Bob was also avid collector of historical memorabilia from Talbot and Queen Anne Counties. He loved to talk and reminisce of the past "the good old days" as he said. Everyone he met loved him and enjoyed his conversations. Bob will be truly missed.
Bob is survived by his son Robert T. Wolcott and his wife Karen of Easton, his grandchildren; Tiffany L. Rice (Daniel) and Jason R. Wolcott (Megan) both of Easton and great-grandchildren; Towney Rice, Porter Rice, Anthony Rice and one more on the way.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Jean C. Wolcott who passed away in 2008. A graveside service with family was held on Thursday June 4th, 2020 at the Chesterfield Cemetery in Centreville, Maryland.
For condolences and to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 7, 2020.