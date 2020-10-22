On October 21, 2020, John Robert Crawford of Federalsburg passed away peacefully with his family at his side.
He's survived by his son, Devin (Alison) Crawford, and daughter, Tabitha Crawford; 5 grandchildren: Hailey, Ryan, Carter, Jeremy, and Cole; parents, James and Margaret Crawford, and Janet and Bill Reaver; and three sisters: Laura, Billie, and April.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a charity of your choice
in John's remembrance.
