John Robert Wilson
1944 - 2020
John Robert Wilson, 76, of Leesburg, FL passed away on November 14, 2020 at his home while under Cornerstone Hospice Care. John was born in Cambridge, MD on August 22, 1944 to his late parents, Thomas Woodrow and Evelyn Wilson. He graduated from Cambridge High School in 1962 and attended Wesley Junior College, Dover, DE before graduating from Washington College, Chestertown, MD with a BA degree in Economics. John was employed by the State of Maryland, Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, Division of Parole and Probation for 32 years before retiring in 1997 as a Field Supervisor. He also worked for H&R Block for 30 years as a tax preparer, office manager and Enrolled Agent. John, (Pop Pop) is survived by his wife, Joan, of 45 years; step daughters, Terri B. Engelberg (Kent), of Frederick, MD, Penny M. Gallagly (Gavin), of Tampa, FL; grandsons, Chad, Nicholas, Ian, Connor, and Maxwell; step grandchildren, Eric and Rachel; great grandchildren, Harper, Selah and George; brother, Thomas W. Wilson (Wendy), of Cambridge, MD, niece Bambi; and nephew, Toby. John served on numerous church committees through the years the last being at The First United Methodist Church, Clermont, FL. He was a sports enthusiast, umpiring for adult baseball teams, and enjoyed golfing, reading, particularly historical material as well as spending time with family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice Foundation, 2445 Lane Park Road Tavares, FL 32778 https://cornerstonehospice.org/

Services to be scheduled at a later date. Online guestbook can be found at https://baldwincremation.com/obituaries/john-robert-wilson/

Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 17, 2020.
