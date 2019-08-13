|
|
|
A loved father, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019. John was a knowledgeable outdoorsman with deep appreciation for nature. He loved fishing, hunting, crabbing, telling jokes, being outdoors, and animals, especially birds of the tweety variety.
Born March 21, 1951, John grew up in Baltimore, Maryland and lived on the Eastern Shore, later moving to McAllen, Texas. He was a Senior Engineer at Stanley Black & Decker for 28 years and made many dear friends along the way. He is the son of the late John and Helen Roemer, brother of Anne Marie Langmack and husband Chris, father of three girls, Becki Roemer von Schilcher, Lisa Roemer, and Rachel Roemer Reilly, sweetheart of Linda Witte of McAllen, TX, and grandfather to four grandsons, Tripp and Hank Reilly, Johan and Oskar von Schilcher, all of Maryland. A Memorial will take place at the Chesapeake Bay Museum in St. Michaels, MD on Sunday September 15 from 12 noon to 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions in his name be made to the Chesapeake Bay Museum (www.cbmm.giftplans.org) or Chesapeake Bay Foundation (www.cbf.org).
Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 14, 2019