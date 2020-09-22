1/
John T. Dickerson
John T. Dickerson, 48, of Lake County, California, passed away. He was born October 10, 1971 in Cambridge, Maryland. He is the son of Mary Lou Hill of Westover, and the Late Edward Dickerson, Sr. of Cambridge, Maryland.

John attended schools in Wicomico County. After completing school, he traveled extensively throughout the United States. In 1998, John returned to Maryland and managed a successful construction business in Baltimore.

In 2011, John followed his dreams and moved to the west coast landing in the San Fransisco area.

John is the father of four beautiful children, Benjamin, Cali, Jaxon, and John, Jr.

John was a loyal and loving man who adored his family. John's passion, besides seeing his family happy, was riding motorcycles. John is survived by his mother, Mary Lou Hill; his four children; his brothers, Edward Dickerson, Jr. and Andrew Elliott; sisters Lisa Laird and Kathy Laird, and other extended family members.

John was preceded in death by his father Edward Dickerson, Sr. and brother James Ira Scott Dickerson.

Services have been handled privately by the family.

Published in The Star Democrat on Sep. 22, 2020.
