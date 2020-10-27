John Thomas Evans Jr., 55 of Easton, Maryland passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 24, 2020.
John was born in Easton, Maryland on September 3, 1965. He was preceded in death by his parents John Thomas Sr. and Ella Marie "Hardesty" Evans; his sister; Linda Allen; and his nephew Ronald Korell.
He graduated from St. Michaels High School. John has been working as a carpenter for 10 years then moved on to become a warehouse manager in Easton. His most recent employment was Roto-Rooter in Cordova, Maryland. John loved watching Nascar and his favorite driver is Matt Kenseth. He also enjoyed watching the Redskins play football and the Orioles play baseball.
He is survived by his sisters; Charlene Saxton; Lucy Lister; his nephews; Shawn Allen; Marty Allen; Billy Allen; Paul Allen; his nieces; Tina Allen; Amy Allen.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 1-2pm at Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, 106 W. Sunset Ave, Greensboro, Maryland. Services will follow at 2pm.
