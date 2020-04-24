|
|
John Touchard, 89 of Greensboro, MD passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020.
John was born in Baltimore, MD on August 25, 1930. He was preceded in death by his parents Martin and Martha Touchard and a sister Elaine Wade.
John was a member of the Glen Burnie Local 28 Union. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 29 in Denton, MD. He enjoyed fishing and belonged to several bowling leagues in the Glen Burnie area. John was also a member of the St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Greensboro, MD.
He is survived by his loving wife; Patricia Ann of Greensboro, MD; and a daughter Kimberly Bornos of Greensboro, MD. He was also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Please keep in mind, the Coronavirus has impacted our everyday lives and sadly this also affects the ability for family and loved ones to gather and pay their respect in traditional ways. A public visitation will be held under the state issued guidelines on Tuesday April 28, 2020 from 1pm-2pm at Fleegle & Helfenbein Funeral Home-106 W Sunset Ave. Greensboro, MD 21639. Services will be private
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 26, 2020