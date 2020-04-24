Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, P.A.
106 West Sunset Avenue
Greensboro, MD 21639
(410) 482-8914
Resources
More Obituaries for John Touchard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Touchard


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Touchard Obituary
John Touchard, 89 of Greensboro, MD passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020.

John was born in Baltimore, MD on August 25, 1930. He was preceded in death by his parents Martin and Martha Touchard and a sister Elaine Wade.

John was a member of the Glen Burnie Local 28 Union. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 29 in Denton, MD. He enjoyed fishing and belonged to several bowling leagues in the Glen Burnie area. John was also a member of the St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Greensboro, MD.

He is survived by his loving wife; Patricia Ann of Greensboro, MD; and a daughter Kimberly Bornos of Greensboro, MD. He was also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Please keep in mind, the Coronavirus has impacted our everyday lives and sadly this also affects the ability for family and loved ones to gather and pay their respect in traditional ways. A public visitation will be held under the state issued guidelines on Tuesday April 28, 2020 from 1pm-2pm at Fleegle & Helfenbein Funeral Home-106 W Sunset Ave. Greensboro, MD 21639. Services will be private

For online condolences and a memorial video of John's life please visit www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -