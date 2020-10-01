1/1
John W. Bacsak Jr.
1932 - 2020
John W. Bacsak, Jr. of Denton, MD, passed away at the Peake Nursing Home in Denton on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. He was 88 years old.

Born in Hickman, MD near Denton, Mr. Bacsak was the son of the late John W. Bacsak and Zusanna Rokas Bacsak. He was a 1951 graduate of Caroline High School in Denton.

As a young man, Mr. Bacsak had worked for the Nuttle Cannery in Hickman and Everngam's Clothing in Denton. He then honorably served in the U.S. Army. Over the years, he worked in many capacities for several area car dealerships including Thompson Motors, Connolly Datsun, Jarvis Chevrolet, and All Star Chevrolet/Dodge. He had also been a school bus contractor/driver for the Caroline County Board of Education, retiring in 2003 after 46 years.

Mr. Bacsak Is survived by his wife, Barbara Bacsak of Denton; two cousins, Helen Conard of Denton and Susie Booze of Denton; an adopted granddaughter, Monica Muir Jones of Lusby, MD; his special friend, Alice Jump of Denton; Alice Jump's daughter: Shelly Sylvester (Jake) of Greensboro; Shelly's two children: Krista Davis of Greensboro and Kendall Manganaro (George) of Penn's Grove, NJ; and Alice's great granddaughter, Kinsley Williamson.

A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, October 6th, in the Holy Cross Cemetery, Greensboro, MD. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the Caroline County Humane Society, 407 W. Belle Rd, Ridgely, MD 21660. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.

Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Home, PA
12 S. Second Street
Denton, MD 21629
(410) 479-2611
