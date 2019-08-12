|
|
|
John William Schultz, fondly known as Billy, of St. Michaels, passed away on August 7, 2019 at Talbot Hospice House, Easton, MD. He was 90. He was born on February 8, 1929 in Talbot Co. Maryland. He was the son of the late Leo O. Schultz and Margaret Callahan Schultz.
Mr. Schultz attended public school in St. Michaels. During the early 1950's he joined the Army, where he served as a mechanic, stationed in Germany. Following his release from active duty he returned to Talbot co. where he worked for Clark's Floor service in, Easton, later he opened his own flooring service company, Schultz & Son's in 1980 He was very active in the Boy Scouts of America where he was Scout Master in St. Michaels; Past Commander of America Legion Post 70 Easton. He also loved camping, and hiking on the Appalachian trail. He enjoyed wood working, and being outdoors.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Sarah Jane Jurceka Schultz, his children, John Matthew Schultz (Kim), and Thomas William Schultz, daughter-in-law Pamela Schultz; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, his siblings, Casey Schultz, Harry Schultz, Amelia Jurceka, Louise Marshall, Daisy, and Annette Berkhart.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sons, Martin Leo Schultz, and Joe Schultz, and 12 siblings.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday August 24, 2019 at 1:00 PM, at the Framptom Funeral Home 312 S. Talbot Street St. Michaels, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Schultz's name to Talbot Hospice Foundation 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD. 21601.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home, Ostrowski Chapel.
Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 18, 2019