1/
Josef Evangeline Eynck
1994 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Josef's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josef Evangeline Eynck of Queenstown, Maryland passed away on August 9, 2020 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Josef was born on November 16, 1994 to David and Jeanette (Matiatos) Eynck. He was 25 years old.

Josef leaves behind his five siblings Ian, Rosemary, Lillian, Elias, and Elena as well as his cousins, aunts and uncles.

Josef graduated from Flagler College with a Bachelors Degree in Business with a concentration in law. He graduated from The Gunston School in 2013 where he forged lifelong friendships with faculty and students alike.

Josef was passionate about flying, as he worked as a Market Analyst at Jet Edge Partners in Annapolis. In his short nine month employment at Jet Edge he immediately made an impact and established a worldwide name for himself in the jet industry as someone who was going to be very successful.

His family and those who knew him best knew Josef was a free spirit and could light up a room with his smile. Josef made an immediate impact with whatever he did and whoever he was with. He loved to travel, could make friends easily and was always up for an adventure. Josef got his small aircraft pilot license and he was also scuba certified by PADI as a scuba instructor. Josef loved life and the world lost an awesome guy but the heavenly realms gained him where he is at peace resting in the arms of Jesus.

Josef was a friend to many and brought joy to so many people.

To know Josef was to have been blessed...

Visitation for Josef will take place on August 14th from 2:00-4:00 pm at Fellows, Helfenbein, & Newnam funeral home at 106 Shamrock road Chester, MD 21619.

Online condolences can be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
106 Shamrock Road
Chester, MD 21619
410-643-2226
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved