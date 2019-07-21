Services Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home 200 S Harrison Street Easton , MD 21601 410-822-3131 Resources More Obituaries for Joseph Hickey Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joseph B. Hickey III

1967 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email Joseph B. Hickey, III died on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at University of MD Shore Medical Center at Easton. He was 51 years old.



He was born on December 2, 1967 in Baltimore, MD, the son of the late Joseph B. Hickey, Jr. and Arlene K. Langkam Hickey.



Joseph was employed at the Acme Supermarket in Easton as a Grocery Ambassador since 1989.



He was a fixture in the Town of Easton; known to many as Tri, Sparky, Spark, or Joe. He projected his boundless love for his late mother, Arlene, onto others referring to many of his friends as "mom". He was well known for his care and generosity towards others. Joe found great pleasure in closely following the stock market, horse racing, professional sports, and his favorite sports teams - Sabre, Warrior, and Boston athletics. He greatly loved his family, especially his nieces. Joe received great love and support from his family and community and unselfishly gave back at every opportunity.



As Joe never met a stranger, he leaves behind many friends. He found them through his faith journey, Channel Marker, Knights of Columbus, For All Seasons, Chesapeake Voyagers, Acme, and the many stops along his daily bicycle route.



Joe is survived by his brothers; Sean Hickey (Julie) of Easton and Ryan Hickey (Julie) of Wye Mills, and his beloved nieces Jessica of Cambridge MD, Emily (Sam) of St Thomas, USVI, Megan of Boston, MA and Maddie of Wye Mills.



A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, PA, 200 S. Harrison St., Easton. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, July 25, 11 am at Christ Church in Easton. Burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his honor to Channel Marker 8865 Glebe Park Drive, Unit 1 Easton, MD 21601.



