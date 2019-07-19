Services Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge 700 Locust Street Cambridge , MD 21613 410-228-4727 Resources More Obituaries for Joseph Coyne Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joseph G. "Joe" Coyne

1934 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email Joseph (Joe) Gillick Coyne passed away peacefully on July 18, 2019. He was born on October 29, 1934 in Aberdeen, South Dakota to Anne (Gillick) and Earl Coyne. He is married to Joyce Satterfield from East New Market, Md. Joe is survived by a sister Mary Summers, a brother Mike Coyne and sisters-in-law Shirley Satterfield and Jeanette Baker and numerous nieces and nephews.



Following completion of military service in the Army, Joe began a 37 year career in government service. He started at the Department of Commerce, and in 1978 he joined the Department of Energy (DOE). As manager of the DOE information program he was responsible for the program and policy development in scientific and technical information. His proposal for an International Energy Agency exchange program was formed with fourteen nations.



He served as a United States liaison to the International Atomic Energy Agency and on the Board of Directors of the International Council for Scientific and Technical Information. Among the many awards and honors he received includes the Department of Commerce Gold Medal, the DOE's Exceptional Service Award, and was named a Fellow of the Association for the Advancement of Science.



Joe has been recognized for his many contributions to local and regional planning everywhere he lived. After his retirement he and his wife, Joyce, returned to Madison, MD where he was a volunteer for the Dorchester County Resource Preservation and Development Corporation.



During his career in government and his personal life, Joe made friends with everyone he met. He enriched their lives through his empathy, understanding, and his gift for storytelling. Joe's love of life was matched by his love of family, friends, and country. His gentle sense of humor combined with his kind nature brightened the lives of his family and friends-making the world a better place to be.



The family thanks the Cambridge Veterans Administration, the Coastal Hospice, and caregivers Patty Lake and Lori Wyatt for the loving care given to Joe.



A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 12 pm at Trinity United Methodist Church in East New Market with Rev. David Rice and Mr. David Tolley officiating. Interment will follow at the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 11 am to 12 pm.



Donations may be made in Joe's memory to: Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802. , Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777 New York, NY 10763-4777.



