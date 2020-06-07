Joseph G. Kaufman of Easton, MD, passed away at the UMSMC in Easton (Memorial Hospital) on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He was 66 years old.
Born in Baltimore, MD, Mr. Kaufman was the son of the late Harry Francis Kaufman, Jr. and Margaret Alice Boland Kaufman. Mr. Kaufman had been a resident at the Chesapeake Center in Easton, MD for the past 26 years.
Mr. Kaufman is survived by two sisters: Claire A. Yadlowsky (Ted) of Hurlock, MD and Mary Murray of South Carolina; and a brother, Harry F. Kaufman, III (Brenda) of Ohio.
Funeral services and interment in the Denton Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate friends sending a contribution, in Joe Kaufman's name, to the Chesapeake Center, 713 Dover Road, Easton, MD 21601.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 7, 2020.