Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Ball
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Howard "Joe" Ball


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Howard "Joe" Ball Obituary
Joe Ball passed away at home on Monday, April 6, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Dolores M. Ball. Born in Neavitt, MD, he was the son of Tilghman H. Ball and Dorothy Watts Ball.

Joe graduated from St. Michaels High School in 1952, whereupon he joined the U.S. Navy from 1953 to 1957. After leaving the Navy, Joe entered the Maryland State Police Academy in 1958 and served as a Maryland State Trooper for the following four years. He became an insurance adjuster then a truck driver which he did until he retired in 2004.

Surviving him, in addition to his wife, are his two daughters: Denise Ball, Hartsville, SC and Diane Conaway (Duane); along with his step-children: Richard Salisbury (Linda), Murfreesboro, TN; Lola Tajen (Nejat), Knoxville, TN; Ron Salisbury, Key West, FL; and Rita Salisbury, Seaford, DE. In addition to children, Joseph is survived by a brother, George (Anne), Easton; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -