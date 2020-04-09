|
|
Joe Ball passed away at home on Monday, April 6, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Dolores M. Ball. Born in Neavitt, MD, he was the son of Tilghman H. Ball and Dorothy Watts Ball.
Joe graduated from St. Michaels High School in 1952, whereupon he joined the U.S. Navy from 1953 to 1957. After leaving the Navy, Joe entered the Maryland State Police Academy in 1958 and served as a Maryland State Trooper for the following four years. He became an insurance adjuster then a truck driver which he did until he retired in 2004.
Surviving him, in addition to his wife, are his two daughters: Denise Ball, Hartsville, SC and Diane Conaway (Duane); along with his step-children: Richard Salisbury (Linda), Murfreesboro, TN; Lola Tajen (Nejat), Knoxville, TN; Ron Salisbury, Key West, FL; and Rita Salisbury, Seaford, DE. In addition to children, Joseph is survived by a brother, George (Anne), Easton; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 12, 2020