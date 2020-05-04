Joseph James O'Brien
1970 - 2020
Joseph James O'Brien of Denton, MD, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at the UofM Medical Center in Baltimore. He was 49 years old.

Born in Silver Spring, MD on September 3, 1970, Mr. O'Brien was the son of Phyllis Irene Quaranda O'Brien of Denton and the late Daniel Thomas O'Brien. He was a graduate of Bowie High School and came to the Eastern Shore with his family in 2005. He was an I.T. Specialist, most recently for DK Consulting. He loved tinkering with his Mazda Speed, listening to Pink Floyd, and was a huge animal lover, especially his four cats. Most of all, however, he was a beloved father, son, brother, and friend.

In addition to his mother, Mr. O'Brien is survived by three daughters, Gillian, Isabel, and Sophia of Denton; a sister, Lisa A. Buckler (Daniel) of Baltimore, a brother, Daniel T. O'Brien of Staunton, VA, and a son in law, Luke Kinnamon of Denton.

The memorial services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests sending a donation to the Caroline Humane Society, 407 W. Belle Rd, Ridgely, MD 21660. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.

Published in The Star Democrat on May 4, 2020.
