|
|
St. Michaels: Joseph Jeremiah "Jerry" Leonard, Sr. of St. Michaels passed away peacefully at his home on January 29, 2020. He was 96.
Born April 15, 1923 in Tilghman MD, he was the son of the late Samuel Robert and Mary E. Wright Leonard. After attending school in Talbot County, he joined the U.S Army. In 1943, he served the Pacific Theatre of Operations during World War II as a Landing Craft Machine Gunner. Following his honorable discharge from active duty in 1946, he returned to Talbot County where he married his wife, Nellie M. Tyler of Tilghman. He farmed in Sherwood area and later worked as a caretaker for several estates in the Easton area. The family has made their home in the Bay Hundred area and has resided there ever since.
He was a member of the First Wesleyan Church of Easton.
Mr. Leonard is survived by his son Joseph J. "Jerry" Leonard and his wife Carol of St. Michaels, Jr., and two grandsons, Danny and Jon Leonard.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife and a granddaughter, Carrie Leonard.
Family will receive friends at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home in Easton on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 11 am - 1pm. A graveside service will follow at the chapel of the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery at 2pm.
Memorial donations can be made to the Talbot Hospice Foundation, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, Maryland 21601.
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 2, 2020