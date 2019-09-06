|
|
|
JOSEPH KIRBY
Joseph Kevin Kirby, 59, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at his home in Fort Myers, FL. Joe was the son of Daniel and Mary (O'Dea) Kirby.
Joe was born March 31, 1960. He was raised in Williamsport, PA and graduated from Bishop Neumann High School (now SJNRA). After graduating from Lock Haven University, he moved to Maryland's Eastern shore area where he spent most of his adult life. Joe taught history in Annapolis, MD for a number of years. While there, he was instrumental in rebuilding the high school's baseball field and was an assistant coach when Annapolis High won the state championship. Soon after, Joe turned his focus to real estate. He was a broker and owner of Kirby Realty.
Joe was a faithful fan of both the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Baltimore Orioles. He also loved music and was a huge Springsteen fan, as evidenced by having attended some 50-plus concerts. Joe was on the board of . His fundraising efforts were critical to raising 3.5 million dollars which led to over 500 answered wishes for children.
Joe was most proud of his two children, Deidra (Chester, MD) and Connor (Centreville, MD). He loved them dearly. He talked and bragged about them often. His grandchildren were equally special. The loss of his first, Jayden, was particularly devastating for Joe.
Joe was predeceased by his parents and grandson Jayden Johnson. He is survived by his children, Deidra and Connor Kirby, and their mother, Debra Gerhart; grandchildren Shaylin Johnson and Trinity Brooks; his four brothers, Tim (Sue) Kirby, Naples, FL, Dan (Jan) Kirby, Montoursville, PA, Mike (RoseAnne) Kirby, Williamsport, PA, Pat (Sue) Kirby, Pottsville, PA, and sister Kathleen (Mike) Root, Harrisburg, PA.; his best friend John Workmeister and his co-workers at Real Edge Realty, Cape Coral, FL.
Funeral services are being handled by Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam of Centreville, MD. A visitation will be held Thursday, September 19, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Friday, September, 20, 2019, at 12:00 noon. Flowers will be provided by the family. Memorial contributions in Joe's name can be made to , 6555 Rock Spring Drive, Suite 280, Bethesda, MD 20817.
Published in The Star Democrat on Sept. 17, 2019