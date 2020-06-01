Joseph Walter Munion, Sr., age 85, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center in Easton, Maryland. Joseph was born on September 11, 1934 in Baltimore to the late John Manley Beefelt and Minnie Estel Zentgraf, and grew up in Baltimore along with three brothers and two sisters. He was later adopted by Alfred Munion. On May 29, 1955, he married Margaret Catherine Reed of Baltimore, and together they brought six children into the world. They are: Joseph W. Munion, Jr., Dawn A. Munion, Patti A. Munion, Robin L. Munion, Michael L. Munion, and John B. Munion. He is survived by eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Besides his parents, Joseph is preceded in death by his wife, Margaret, who passed away on July 26, 2019, and his daughter Robin.



Joseph spent his retirement years living with his son Michael in Wingate, Maryland, where Joseph actively pursued his hobbies of crabbing, gardening, and fishing.



A private service of remembrance for family will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.



