Josephine Willen Bradley of Smyrna, DE, and formerly of Federalsburg, MD passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the home of her daughter and Son-in-law, Patti and Norris Dean in Smyrna, DE. She was 93.
She was born on June 2, 1926 in Eldorado, Dorchester County, Maryland the daughter of the late A. Lee Willen and Rebecca E. Bennett.
She attended Maryland School for the Blind in Baltimore, Maryland. After her education, she married Kenneth J. Patrick on December 24, 1943 and they made their home in Preston. She owned and operated the Fire House Restaurant in Federalsburg for many years and later became the Cafeteria manager at Maryland Work Shop for the Blind in Baltimore.
She was married to E. James Bradley Jr, on July 16, 1966. He preceded her in death on April 1, 2005.
She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Federalsburg where she served with Ruth Circle, was a life member of the Federalsburg Vol. Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary and the Federalsburg V.F.W. Post #5246 Ladies Auxiliary.
She is survived by four children, Kenneth Wayne Patrick and Rebecca Calder and her husband Donald and Linda Edwards and her husband Bill all of Baltimore, and Patricia Dean and her husband Norris of Smyrna, DE, five grandchildren, Dwayne Garber and his wife Tonya of Towson, Bridget Patrick of NY, Dawn Edwards and her husband Bill of Towson, and Jeffrey Dean and his wife Kelly of Galena, one sister, Barbara Buckenheimer and her husband Jack of Chincoteague, VA and two step children, Gloria Cyr of Cambridge and Billy Bradley of Rhodesdale.
She was preceded in death by a brother F. Leroy Willen, a sister Betty R,. Foster, step son, David Bradley, and one grandson, Brian Patrick.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 1:00 at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg with the Reverend Denzil Cheek officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Cemetery in Federalsburg. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:00 with a VFW service at 12:50.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Federalsburg VFW Post #5246, Post Office Box 127, Federalsburg, MD 21632 or to the Federalsburg Vol. Fire Company, Post Office 99, Federalsburg, MD 21632.
Published in The Star Democrat on Sept. 18, 2019