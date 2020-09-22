1/1
Josephine (Callahan) Shortall
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josephine Callahan Shortall passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center in Easton, Maryland. She was 94.

Born on February 11, 1926 in Wye Mills, MD, she was the daughter of the late William Oswald Callahan and Margaret Helen Blades Callahan.

Mrs. Shortall graduated from Cordova High School. She had a degree in Teaching from Salisbury State Teachers College. She taught elementary school in Preston and Queen Anne.

She was a lifelong member of both St. Joseph's and SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church.

She was active as a volunteer in Talbot County 4H and a member of Farm Bureau.

She is survived by her children: Glenn Shortall (Theresa), Gary Shortall (Sue), Mary Ann Frase (Warren), and David Shortall (Lauren); grandchildren: April Frase, Eric Frase, Lindsey Shortall, Pam Shortall, Jason Shortall, Scott Shortall, Joseph Shortall, Kim Shortall, Abby Shortall, and Ella Shortall; great-grandchildren: Darren Price, Amelia Frase, Amiyah Betts, Dorothea Frase, Alana Shortall, Rei Shortall, Josiah Shortall, Aubrey Shortall, and Jasmine Shortall; a brother, Hiram Callahan; and sisters, Mary Lee Wooters and Virginia Wright.

In addition to her parents, Josephine was preceded in death, to whom she was married for 65 years, Ira Ambrose Shortall.

Burial will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to SS. Peter & Paul School Fund 7906 Ocean Gateway, Easton, MD 21601.

For condolences and to sign the online guestbook, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S Harrison Street
Easton, MD 21601
410-822-3131
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved