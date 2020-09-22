Josephine Callahan Shortall passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center in Easton, Maryland. She was 94.
Born on February 11, 1926 in Wye Mills, MD, she was the daughter of the late William Oswald Callahan and Margaret Helen Blades Callahan.
Mrs. Shortall graduated from Cordova High School. She had a degree in Teaching from Salisbury State Teachers College. She taught elementary school in Preston and Queen Anne.
She was a lifelong member of both St. Joseph's and SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church.
She was active as a volunteer in Talbot County 4H and a member of Farm Bureau.
She is survived by her children: Glenn Shortall (Theresa), Gary Shortall (Sue), Mary Ann Frase (Warren), and David Shortall (Lauren); grandchildren: April Frase, Eric Frase, Lindsey Shortall, Pam Shortall, Jason Shortall, Scott Shortall, Joseph Shortall, Kim Shortall, Abby Shortall, and Ella Shortall; great-grandchildren: Darren Price, Amelia Frase, Amiyah Betts, Dorothea Frase, Alana Shortall, Rei Shortall, Josiah Shortall, Aubrey Shortall, and Jasmine Shortall; a brother, Hiram Callahan; and sisters, Mary Lee Wooters and Virginia Wright.
In addition to her parents, Josephine was preceded in death, to whom she was married for 65 years, Ira Ambrose Shortall.
Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to SS. Peter & Paul School Fund 7906 Ocean Gateway, Easton, MD 21601.
