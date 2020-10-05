Joyce E. Meritt, 77, of Hurlock passed away on October 4, 2020 at UMSMC at Easton. She was born in Tighlman on September 3, 1943 to the late Richard Lee Ratcliffe and Hilda Phillips Ratcliffe.



Joyce attended schools in Dorchester County, and graduated from North Dorchester High School in 1961. On August 28, 1964, she married L. Robert Meritt, Sr., who passed away on June 3, 2002. Joyce worked for many years with Western Publishing, followed by a long career with Perdue. She loved reading, and would read just about any romance novel she could find. Joyce also loved doing crossword puzzles. She was attending Bucktown United Methodist Church.



Joyce is survived by her son Richard Meritt and wife Renee of Cambridge; her daughter Bobbi Jo Shorter and husband Lee, as well as their children Sabre and Logan Shorter all Tumball, TX; sisters Barbara Stewart and Marie Vogel; her special friend Vernon Lowe; as well as numerous extended family. Besides her husband and her parents, Joyce is preceded in death by her son L. Robert Meritt, Jr., and her brothers Tony Ratcliffe and Don Ratcliffe.



Pallbearers will be Richard Meritt, Calvert Stewart, Karl Vogel, William Vogel, Sr., and Allen Hoge.



A walk through visitation will be held from 11 AM to 12 PM on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Pastor Bill Thomas officiating. A graveside service will be held at 1 PM at East New Market Cemetery. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required at all times. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Thomas Funeral Home, P.A., 700 Locust St., Cambridge, MD 21613 to help defray funeral cost.



