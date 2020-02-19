|
Joyce Lorraine Santo of Wye Mills, MD passed away on February 18, 2020 at Talbot Hospice in Easton, MD. She was 91.
Born on May 18, 1928 in Ruthsburg, MD, she was the daughter of the late, Ralph Richardson and Mary Lorreta Nash Schuyler. Joyce attended Queen Anne's County High School. She was happily married to Ralph Allen until his death in 1985. Later she married Robert Santo who also preceded her in death in 1987. In 1989 she met her great love and companion George "Bert" Droter and for 25 years they shared a love for life and spent every day together until his death in 2014.
Joyce, known as "Tune" to her good friends was a loving and compassionate person who did so much for others. She made the best fried chicken on the Eastern Shore and will be sorely missed by her family and friends. One of her greatest joys was in making sure her home was always beautifully kept.
Joyce leaves behind; godson, Shane Moore and his children, Gabe, Nate and Lila; her sweethearts children, Bev, Sue, Bert, Rick and their families; special friends, Faith and Ronnie Moore; niece Nancy Sydney and her husband Art; nephew, Eddie Schuyler; and many friends and neighbors.
In addition to her husbands and companion she was predeceased by her goddaughter Denise Moore in 1989.
A funeral service will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Centreville, MD, where friends and family may visit starting at noon.
Burial will follow the service in Old Wye Cemetery in Wye Mills, MD.
Contributions may be made to Wye Mills UMC, 28684 Queen Anne Hwy, Wye Mills, MD 21679 or Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton, MD 21601.
Online condolences may be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Democrat from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020