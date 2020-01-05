|
Juanita A. Cumberland, 64, of Crapo passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Chesapeake Woods Center. She was born in Lumberton, NC on June 12, 1955 and was a daughter of Phyllis Ivey Eisle and the late William H. "Homer" McDuffie.
Mrs. Cumberland attended school in Cambridge and later received her GED. On June 24, 1973, she married Irving L. Cumberland, Jr., who passed away on February 17, 2017. She was an office manager as a tax preparer for H & R. Block. She enjoyed going to the slots, going on cruises, enjoying her family and grandchildren.
She is survived by two daughters Patricia Cumberland and companion Joseph Phillips of Toddville and Chasity Blades and husband Gary of Woolford, a son Irving Cumberland III and wife Brandy of Wingate, five grandchildren Joshua Blades, Brooke Blades, Kori Cumberland, Irving Cumberland IV and Nora Cumberland and soon to be Chloe Ann Cumberland, a brother Tony McDuffie of Cambridge, a sister Cecilia Leggett of Fairmont, NC and several nieces and nephews. Besides her father and her husband, Mrs. Cumberland is preceded in death by a brother William Boyd McDuffie, a sister Katherine Cotto and step father Dan White.
Pallbearers will be Irving Cumberland III, Joseph Phillips, Josh Blades, Tony McDuffie, T.C. McDuffie, and Danny Johnson. Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Cumberland, Sr., and Jerry Cumberland, Jr.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 1 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. Michael LaClair officiating. Interment will follow at East New Market Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 11:30 to 1. Memorial contributions can be made to Chesapeake Woods Center, c/o Activity Department, 525 Glenburn Avenue, Cambridge, MD 21613.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jan. 7, 2020