Judith Ann Sheubrooks, 72, of Centreville passed away on October 10, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her beloved family. She was born on April 30, 1948 in Easton, MD, the daughter of the late John and Ruth Legg.Judy grew up a tomboy on the less inhabited and more peaceful Kent Island of the 50's and 60's. She could be seen barefoot and outdoors most of time, whether riding her bike to her two room school in Chester, catching crabs along the shore of her family's farm or playing backyard ball with her many cousins. She attended Stevensville High School and worked alongside her mother at the Tastee-Freez. She excelled at every sport, especially softball and basketball, even at 5'2". Judy graduated in 1966 and was very proud to earn the title, Athlete of the Year. She remembered high school as some of her best years because of the friendships she formed and valued.After high school, she began a successful 10 year career with the Department of Natural Resources in Annapolis and would later establish a new office in Centreville. Judy and Larry married in 72 and together they built a successful farming operation. Once Jason arrived, she began her next lifelong and fulfilling career as mother and farm wife. She made sure Jason, the apple of her eye, was always active in farm life, sports, and surrounded by cousins and friends. Judy enjoyed volunteering her time at Centreville Elementary, assisting mostly with Physical Education classes. She played an integral role in farming operations; driving tractors, managing the office, and moving equipment were just a few of her responsibilities. No matter how busy, Judy never missed Jason's games or any valuable time with family and friends. She treasured her time vacationing in Ocean City, MD with her parents, sister, nephews, extended family and lifelong friends, a tradition of over 50 years.Judy adored her four grandchildren. She was their biggest cheerleader and never missed a milestone. She loved watching Wyatt's baseball games (and happily took credit for his athleticism). She was beyond proud of Sawyer's love for farming and his many 4-H projects. She cherished her time with Summer and Willow and could always be seen chuckling at their never ending shenanigans. Her last and only wish was to watch them grow up.In addition to her parents, Judy is predeceased by her brother in law's, Lee Sheubrooks and Andy Wilcox.Judy is survived by her loving husband, Larry Sheubrooks of 48 years; her son and daughter in law, Jason and Jessica Sheubrooks; grandchildren, Wyatt, Sawyer, Summer and Willow; her sister and best friend, Oliva L. Clark; nieces and nephews, David Clark III, J. Brian Clark, Debbie Rasnick, Susan Rosenthal, Sherry Weshsler, Sheila Chanaud, Sandra Lamb, Carl Laws, Kara Prisock and Kim Block; her sister in law's, Barbara Wilcox, Joyce (David) Laws and Phyllis Boone; and a host of great nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends.Please honor Judy's memory by investing time in your relationships; sit with a friend over coffee, attend a child's game or visit a neighbor. As she would always say, "Enjoy life while you still can" because time waits for no one. Judy's legacy of love and friendship will live on in all she touched.Visitation will be held on Wednesday October 14, 2020 at Centreville United Methodist Church from 11:00AM - 12:00PM with services to begin at Noon. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Judy may be sent to: Compass Regional Hospice, Inc. 160 Coursevall Dr. Centreville, MD 21617