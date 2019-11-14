|
Judith Ewing Geggis of Centreville, MD died on November 11, 2019 at Compass Regional Hospice.
Born on January 2, 1939 at Ft. Meade, MD, she was the daughter of the late Colonel Charles B. Ewing and Mary McLaughry Ewing. Judy graduated from Pennsylvania State University with a BS degree from the School of Hotel and Institutional Administration. She completed her dietetic internship at the Medical College of Virginia. She was a 50 year member of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and a 50 year member of Delta Zeta Sorority.
She worked for ARA Services (ARAMark) for 20 years as Food Service Director, Area Executive Dietitian, District Manager and Director of Operations Services. She was a consultant dietitian for Meridian Healthcare, an instructor in the Dietetic Assistant program at Community College of Baltimore, nutritionist for Queen Anne's County Department of Aging, and Renal Dietitian for Davita Dialysis.
She was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Centreville, and active Master Gardener and a member of the Queen Anne's County Historical Society and Garden Club. She was a member of the DAR General Perry Benson Chapter.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Walter L. Geggis, and daughter, Andrea Geggis Forsyth. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Kimberley Cantrell of New Jersey, and son in-law Jeff Forsyth and grandson, Connor Michael Forsyth, both of North Carolina.
A private burial will be held at Chesterfield Cemetery in Centreville. There will be a Celebration of Life at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Centreville at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, PO Box 278, Centreville, MD 21617.
Published in The Star Democrat from Nov. 15 to Nov. 22, 2019