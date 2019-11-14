Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
408 S Liberty Street
Centreville, MD 21617
410-758-1151
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Geggis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mrs. Judith Ewing Geggis


1939 - 2019
Send Flowers
Mrs. Judith Ewing Geggis Obituary
Judith Ewing Geggis of Centreville, MD died on November 11, 2019 at Compass Regional Hospice.

Born on January 2, 1939 at Ft. Meade, MD, she was the daughter of the late Colonel Charles B. Ewing and Mary McLaughry Ewing. Judy graduated from Pennsylvania State University with a BS degree from the School of Hotel and Institutional Administration. She completed her dietetic internship at the Medical College of Virginia. She was a 50 year member of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and a 50 year member of Delta Zeta Sorority.

She worked for ARA Services (ARAMark) for 20 years as Food Service Director, Area Executive Dietitian, District Manager and Director of Operations Services. She was a consultant dietitian for Meridian Healthcare, an instructor in the Dietetic Assistant program at Community College of Baltimore, nutritionist for Queen Anne's County Department of Aging, and Renal Dietitian for Davita Dialysis.

She was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Centreville, and active Master Gardener and a member of the Queen Anne's County Historical Society and Garden Club. She was a member of the DAR General Perry Benson Chapter.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Walter L. Geggis, and daughter, Andrea Geggis Forsyth. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Kimberley Cantrell of New Jersey, and son in-law Jeff Forsyth and grandson, Connor Michael Forsyth, both of North Carolina.

A private burial will be held at Chesterfield Cemetery in Centreville. There will be a Celebration of Life at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Centreville at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, PO Box 278, Centreville, MD 21617.

For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat from Nov. 15 to Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -