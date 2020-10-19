Born January 30, 1943 to Mr. and Mrs. A.C. Lewis in Easton, Maryland. After graduating she met the love of her life, David R. Moon, Sr., got married and had three children. Widowed since 1980, she raised her family, enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loving and giving of herself and helping others made Judy's world go around.



She left many family members and friends behind on October 17, 2020 when heaven called her home. Private funeral services at Bolden & Tilghman in Federalsburg and burial at Woodlawn Memorial in Easton. Contact information: David Moon 606-782-0923 or Carla Moon 443-205-3908.



