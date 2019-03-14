EASTON - Judith Howeth Foster of Easton, MD, died at home on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, with her husband of 53 years by her side. She was 70 years old.

She was born in Easton, MD, on Sept. 7, 1948, the daughter of the late Stanley and Virginia Covington Howeth of Tilghman Island, MD.

During high school, she met Tommy Foster, the love of her life; they were married in St. Michaels on July 9, 1965, living on Chew Avenue until 1970, before moving to Easton.

Once having raised her three children, she entered the workforce, working for the Talbot County Board of Education and then for East Coast Flight Services in Easton, MD.

Judy had a good sense of humor and compassion, was always willing to lend an ear, and loved her cat, Gilbert. Judy especially enjoyed reading, crocheting, sitting on the beach, spending time with family and organizing family gatherings, the most important of which was Christmas breakfast.

In addition to her husband Tommy, she was survived by her three children: Andy Foster (Karen), of Easton; Nan Lambeth (John), of Stevensville; and Earl Foster (Michelle), of Denton. She is also survived by her brother, Stanley Howeth (Kathy); and two grandchildren: Gabby Lambeth, of Stevensville; and Natalie Foster, of Denton.

A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 16 at the Tilghman United Methodist Church, 5731 Tilghman Island Road, Tilghman, MD, where friends may call one-hour prior from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Burial will follow at Tilghman Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Tilghman United Methodist Church and Tilghman Volunteer Fire Dept., 5996 Tilghman Island Road, Tilghman, MD 21671.

Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 15, 2019