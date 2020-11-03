Judith (Judy) Allen Weckel, age 79, died on October 31, 2020 surrounded by loved ones at her home in Easton, Maryland. Judy has joined her Lord after a long battle with bladder cancer. Judy was born in Wichita, Kansas to William R. Allen and Margery M, Allen and spent her early years in Arlington, VA where her father was employed with the Department of Agriculture. When her father joined Mutual of New York, her family moved to Rye, New York. After graduating from Rye High School, Judy returned to Kansas and earned a BS degree from Kansas State University where she studied Home Economics and Retailing. She was active in her sorority, Pi Beta Phi, and made lifelong friends with her fellow sorority sisters. During her sophomore year she met her future husband, George E. Weckel. They were married in 1962 and remained at school while she finished her studies, and her husband completed his MBA.



Both Judy and George moved to New York City in 1963 where she joined Lord & Taylor marketing the Anne Fogarty line of women's clothing. George joined Chemical Bank New York Trust Co. When George joined and completed Army Officer Candidate School and Advanced Organizational Maintenance School at Ft. Knox, KY, Judy joined him for his two-year assignment in Germany. They had many adventures while living overseas, and returned Stateside in 1970, where Judy joined Montgomery Ward Inc. becoming an assistant buyer responsible for women's coat sales and catalog design covering many western US stores.



In 1975 Judy and George moved to Madison, New Jersey where they were blessed with the birth of their daughter Candy Lynn Weckel in January 1976. They subsequently moved to Stockton, NJ in Hunterdon County where Candy attended grade and high schools. Judy was active in the local PTA, girl scouts, helped with Candy's dance recitals, and became an active member of the Seargentsville United Methodist Church. Judy and her husband were also members of Copper Hill Country Club where she and George played golf and tennis and Candy learned to swim.



Judy's life-long love of cooking and baking lead her and close friend, Kay Schwartz to partner together in a catering and specialty baking venture. They enjoyed and labored many hours organizing and executing dinner parties and wedding venues as well as just baking specialty items for friends and clients. She along with many friends were dedicated to the restoration of the Prallsville Mill, an 18th century grist mill, in Stockton, NJ. The Mill was the location for many of her and Kay's parties.



While vacationing in Maine, Judy and George fell in love with sailing and purchased their first sailboat, Sea Bonds - a 34' Moody. After several years of commuting to the Eastern Shore of Maryland on weekends to pursue their sailing dream and their daughter's enrollment at the University of Delaware, they built a home on and moved to Tilghman Island, Maryland in 1995.



Judy enjoyed many sailing adventures on the Chesapeake Bay and Delmarva Peninsula with George and friends as members of The Cruising Sailors of St. Michaels and Miles River Yacht Club. Their cruising area expanded when they joined friends and/or leased boats from Maine to the Leeward and Windward Islands. They also enjoyed four winters in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas on their boat and with other boating friends.



During her non-boating hours and days, Judy was a devoted member of the Tilghman Island Community. She was active in the Tilghman United Methodist Church, serving on many committees and was instrumental in the development of the Church Pantry which serves the needy of the Island. Judy spent ten years organizing volunteer help for the annual Tilghman Island Day and Seafood Festival Day fund raising events. In 2014, Judy continued to serve her church after she and George moved into Easton. Judy and George are members of Talbot Country Club where they have many friends and have enjoyed getting re-acquainted with golf and other club activities. When not golfing, Judy continued to cook and bake, and the two traveled the world seeing England, Scotland, Croatia, Spain, Portugal, Hawaii, New Zealand, and Australia.



Judy leaves behind a loving husband after 58 years of marriage; a dedicated and loving daughter, Candy Weckel Oliver and son-in-law Edward Oliver of Fairfax Station, VA, and two grand dogs; older brother, Gary and wife, Kaye of Simpsonville, SC; younger brother, Douglas and wife Elinor of Dallas, TX and many cousins, nephews, niece, and great nephews. Interment will be private, and a celebration of life will occur later.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store