Julia Regina Cornish, 100, of Taylor's Island departed this life on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Chesapeake Woods Center in Cambridge, MD. A drive-through viewing will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 9:00am to 11:00am at St. Luke U.M. Church, Cambridge, MD., followed by an outdoor celebration of her life at 11:00AM in the rear parking lot of St. Luke U. M. Church. Condolences may be sent to www.henryfh.com