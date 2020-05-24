Julie Alison Lane of Denton, MD, passed away at her home on Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was 59 years old.
Born in Great Falls, MT on March 24, 1961 , Julie was the daughter of Ruth Hynson-Palmer of Denton and the late Dawson Franklin Lane. She was a 1979 graduate of North Caroline High School in Ridgely, MD. She received her B.A. from the University of Texas in Austin and then received her Master's Degree in 2014 from University College in London, England. Julie had worked at many various places including as a Visitor Assistant at the Architect of the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. She had also worked for Border's Books in various places and, from 2014 until 2018, she was the Manager of the News Center in Easton, MD.
In addition to her mother, Julie is survived by her sister, Jennifer L. Shortall (Bret) OF Denton; her brother, Jeffrey M. Lane of Denton; and a niece, Alyssa Passwaters (Keith) and nephew, Brady Shortall.
Because of Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be private. If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family suggests sending them to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com
Published in The Star Democrat on May 24, 2020.