June C. Sullivan passed away on June 23, 2020 at her home in Easton. She was 95 years old.
She was born on December 6, 1924 in Tuxedo, MD, the daughter of the late George F. Owens and Emma Burkley Owens.
June graduated from Eastern High School in 1942. She married Charles H. Sullivan on December 21, 1942. She worked with her husband since they got married, handling the accounting at his business, Sully's Electrical Company, Inc. They moved to Easton in October 2003, where she volunteered at the Diagnostic Center for a number of years.
She is survived by her children; Sharon S. Norris (Earl) of Alabama, Bettricia Darlene Sullivan of Easton, MD and Dr. C. Daniel Sullivan (Victoria) of San Antonio, TX, her grandchildren; Wesley C. Norris (Danielle) of Greenville, SC, and Camille "Cammy" Leigh Durham (Michael) of Wilsonville, AL, her great-grandchildren; Alexandra "Ally" H. Durham, Annalae Durham, Mason N. Norris and Jaxson Charles Norris, nephews; J. Lawrence Owens and William K. Ringler. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Anne E. Ringler as well as her 22 + year old cat, Duffy.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 6 - 8 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 10 AM. Guests may visit her tribute page to watch the service virtually. Burial will be held at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to the charity of your choice.
She left a legacy of love as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Most important was her deep and abiding faith in Jesus Christ as Lord.
For condolences and to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
She was born on December 6, 1924 in Tuxedo, MD, the daughter of the late George F. Owens and Emma Burkley Owens.
June graduated from Eastern High School in 1942. She married Charles H. Sullivan on December 21, 1942. She worked with her husband since they got married, handling the accounting at his business, Sully's Electrical Company, Inc. They moved to Easton in October 2003, where she volunteered at the Diagnostic Center for a number of years.
She is survived by her children; Sharon S. Norris (Earl) of Alabama, Bettricia Darlene Sullivan of Easton, MD and Dr. C. Daniel Sullivan (Victoria) of San Antonio, TX, her grandchildren; Wesley C. Norris (Danielle) of Greenville, SC, and Camille "Cammy" Leigh Durham (Michael) of Wilsonville, AL, her great-grandchildren; Alexandra "Ally" H. Durham, Annalae Durham, Mason N. Norris and Jaxson Charles Norris, nephews; J. Lawrence Owens and William K. Ringler. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Anne E. Ringler as well as her 22 + year old cat, Duffy.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 6 - 8 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 10 AM. Guests may visit her tribute page to watch the service virtually. Burial will be held at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to the charity of your choice.
She left a legacy of love as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Most important was her deep and abiding faith in Jesus Christ as Lord.
For condolences and to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 26, 2020.