|
|
|
Karen L. Bell of Federalsburg passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford, DE. She was 60.
She was born on March 14, 1959 in Easton, Maryland to the late Joseph "Buddy" Callahan and Louise Sard Callahan of Federalsburg.
Growing up in Federalsburg, Karen graduated from Colonel Richardson High School in 1977. After her children were older, she started working at DeCaro Auctions in Seaford, DE, and later finished her career with Mercantile Bank in Federalsburg.
Karen loved her flower garden. She took great pride in her flowers, painting lawn ornaments and crafts. She enjoyed trips to the beach and boating with her family and friends. Above all she loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her mother Louise Callahan of Federalsburg, four children, Angela Bell of Denton, MD, Stephanie Bell and her wife Kenna of Lusby, MD, Alicia Bell her companion J.R. of Federalsburg, and Michael Mink and his companion Maddy of Federalsburg; seven grandchildren, Lindsay Ball, Jordan Ball, Shaylin Taschler, Sabrina Taschler, Sonya Taschler, Shawn Taschler and Sophia Taschler; two sisters Chris Miller and her husband Tom of Rhodesdale and Kathy Callahan and her husband Pat of Salisbury.
Funeral services will be on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 1:00 at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg with Pastor Peter Harrison officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Cemetery in Federalsburg. The family will receive friends from 11:00 to 1:00 prior to the service.
Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 5, 2019