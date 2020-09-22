Karen Lee (Austin) Hooper of Denton died Sunday, September 20, 2020. She was 57.
Born February 16, 1963, Easton, Maryland she was the daughter of the late William H. Austin and Lucy Viola (Burns) Austin.
On February 14, 2002 she married Paul Hooper. Karen worked as a paper plant sleeve maker, manager of Dunkin Donuts, helped in a catering business. She attended the Lakeview Fellowship Church. She enjoyed bingo, yard sales, computer games, scrapbooking, and playing five crowns with her sisters. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Karen was survived by her children; Jennifer Murphy (Chris); Mark Norman Jr.; her step children; Paula Hooper; Andrew Hooper; her sisters; JoAnn Brady (Bob); Victoria Sanchez (Ruben); Dallas Ann Ross (Rick); Kim Smith (Ashby); Sandy Gibson (Matt); her brother Nelson Austin (Chris); her grandchildren; and her nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 at 10am at Lakeview Fellowship Church of God, 230 Hess Frontage Road, Grasonville, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to the family to help with final expenses to 544 N. 6th Street, Denton, Maryland.
For online condolences please visit www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com
