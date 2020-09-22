1/
Karen Lee (Austin) Hooper
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen Lee (Austin) Hooper of Denton died Sunday, September 20, 2020. She was 57.

Born February 16, 1963, Easton, Maryland she was the daughter of the late William H. Austin and Lucy Viola (Burns) Austin.

On February 14, 2002 she married Paul Hooper. Karen worked as a paper plant sleeve maker, manager of Dunkin Donuts, helped in a catering business. She attended the Lakeview Fellowship Church. She enjoyed bingo, yard sales, computer games, scrapbooking, and playing five crowns with her sisters. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Karen was survived by her children; Jennifer Murphy (Chris); Mark Norman Jr.; her step children; Paula Hooper; Andrew Hooper; her sisters; JoAnn Brady (Bob); Victoria Sanchez (Ruben); Dallas Ann Ross (Rick); Kim Smith (Ashby); Sandy Gibson (Matt); her brother Nelson Austin (Chris); her grandchildren; and her nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 at 10am at Lakeview Fellowship Church of God, 230 Hess Frontage Road, Grasonville, Maryland.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to the family to help with final expenses to 544 N. 6th Street, Denton, Maryland.

For online condolences please visit www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Lakeview Fellowship Church of God
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, P.A.
106 West Sunset Avenue
Greensboro, MD 21639
(410) 482-8914
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, P.A.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved