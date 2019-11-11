|
Karla Paige Johnson Larrimore of Chester, MD passed away on November 10, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was 69.
Born on February 25, 1950 in Easton, MD, she was the daughter of the late William Paige and Mary Catherine (nee Bryan) Johnson. Karla graduated from Queen Anne's County High School, class of 1968. She married Charles Edmon Larrimore, IV in 1970 and worked for the Tidewater Bank and then later for Queenstown Bank of Maryland where she was an assistant manager in Chester, MD. Karla loved her family, and her church family. She was a member of the Kent Island United Methodist Church. She also enjoyed traveling and spending time with friends.
Karla is survived by her husband Eddie Larrimore, daughters Ashley Knight (Daryl); Whitney Larrimore (Jason); grandchildren Madelyne; Emma Paige; Colton; and sister Kathy Shea (Mike). She was predeceased by two grandchildren Trace and Jonathan.
A visitation will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 6-8 pm at the Kent Island United Methodist Church in Chester, MD, where a service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11 am.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to www.Teamtrace.org
Published in The Star Democrat from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2019