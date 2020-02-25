|
Katharine "Kathy" Jefferson Jones of Centreville, MD died on February 23, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore. She was 66.
Born on March 31, 1953 in Annapolis, MD, Kathy was the daughter of McClain and Katharine Welch. She graduated from Annapolis High School and attended Anne Arundel Community College. She worked for Jim Rivers, OBGYN as an office manager until she established Blue Heron Mailing services in 1998, a company she ran for over 20 years.
Kathy's passion was the Dundalk Sail & Power Squadron, where she is known as "Fuzzy". In 2015, she became Commander of the 5th District, promoting boating safety. She was a dedicated volunteer and conducted numerous inspections of safety equipment for Maryland boaters. Kathy was also the first female member of the Annapolis Lion's Club and was also a member of the Annapolis Women's Business Association.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Herbert "Herb" Lee Jones, Jr.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home in Centreville, MD, where friends and family may visit beginning at 11:00 am.
Memorial contributions may be made to a in Kathy's memory.
A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at the Baltimore Yacht Club at a later date.
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 26, 2020