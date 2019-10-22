|
Katharine Lockhart Griswold of Rector, PA died peacefully at her home in Easton, MD surrounded by her husband and children at dusk on October 15, 2019.
Katharine, known to her family and friends a Katie, was born October 19, 1946 to the late George Dilworth Lockhart and Katharine Frazer Lockhart of Shadyside. She attended Ellis School, Masters School of Dobbs Ferry, New York and Mt. Vernon Junior College where she studied Chemistry.
Throughout her life Katie volunteered and contributed to community organizations impacting the lives of those around her. While living in Pittsburgh she enjoyed supporting the Center for the Arts School, Children's Institute of Pittsburgh, the Pittsburgh Ballet and Seeders and Weeders Garden Club. After moving to the Eastern Shore of Maryland Katie became actively involved in organizations such as The Talbot County Historical Society, Academy Art Museum, Talbot Hospice, The Talbot County Garden Club and The Country School Parents' Association.
Gardening was a passionate love of Katie's, culminating with her Easton home being featured on the Maryland Garden Tour and being archived by the Smithsonian Institute. Having grown as a ballet dancer Katie was a lifelong supporter of performing arts and was an avid collector of both still life and Plein-Air paintings.
Katie is survived by her husband, G. Dwight Moore, daughter Katharine Wainwright, son Harris E. Wainwright III, daughter Emily Reed Griswold Larkin and grandsons Reed Alan Larkin and Rowan James Larkin. She is predeceased in death by brother John Frazer Lockhart and Pauline Lockhart Palumbo.
A private memorial service for friends and family will take place at 12:00 p.m., Sunday October 27 at her home.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to Talbot Hospice Foundation, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601. For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Democrat from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019