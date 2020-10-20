1/1
Katherine A. (Atchison) Halla
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Katherine A. Halla passed away October 14, 2020 at Candle Light Cove in Easton. She was 83.

She was born on January 19, 1937, in West Hartford, CT, the daughter of the late Frederick Everett Atchison and Frances Marie Wilbraham Atchison.

She married Bernard "Bud" Halla and they made their home in Queenstown, MD.

Kate was a master gardener. She loved her cats, the outdoors, flowers, and birds and enjoyed photography. But most of all she enjoyed being with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Kate was a volunteer at the Chesapeake Bay Environmental Center.

She is survived by her sons, Stephen Douglas Halla of Haddonfield, NJ and Michael Halla of Easton, MD; grandchildren Brittany Erin Halla, Samantha Leigh Uffelman (Justin), Lauren Kate Halla, Gregory Francis Halla, Daniel Stephen Halla and four great-grandchildren; sisters, Margaret Leveque and Fran Atchison, and a very dear friend, Sue Hart. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Bernard Halla.

Services will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the Chesapeake Bay Environmental Center, 600 Discovery Lane, Grasonville, MD 21638

For online condolences, visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S Harrison Street
Easton, MD 21601
410-822-3131
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved