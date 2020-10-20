Katherine A. Halla passed away October 14, 2020 at Candle Light Cove in Easton. She was 83.
She was born on January 19, 1937, in West Hartford, CT, the daughter of the late Frederick Everett Atchison and Frances Marie Wilbraham Atchison.
She married Bernard "Bud" Halla and they made their home in Queenstown, MD.
Kate was a master gardener. She loved her cats, the outdoors, flowers, and birds and enjoyed photography. But most of all she enjoyed being with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Kate was a volunteer at the Chesapeake Bay Environmental Center.
She is survived by her sons, Stephen Douglas Halla of Haddonfield, NJ and Michael Halla of Easton, MD; grandchildren Brittany Erin Halla, Samantha Leigh Uffelman (Justin), Lauren Kate Halla, Gregory Francis Halla, Daniel Stephen Halla and four great-grandchildren; sisters, Margaret Leveque and Fran Atchison, and a very dear friend, Sue Hart. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Bernard Halla.
Services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the Chesapeake Bay Environmental Center, 600 Discovery Lane, Grasonville, MD 21638
