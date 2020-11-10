1/1
Kathleen (Miles) Calloway
1961 - 2020
Kathleen Calloway passed away at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore on November 7, 2020. Kathleen (also known as Kat) loved her family, friends, animals & the outdoors dearly. She is survived by her daughter Rachel Calloway; her grandsons, Will, Brennan and Bradley Thomas, her brother, Evan Miles; and sister Scarlett Miles-Wipf. She is also survived by her best friends Valerie Fluharty and Kathy Blake. Kathleen is now reunited in heaven with her father Wilbert Miles, Jr. and son, Wade Thomas. There will be a private viewing and a Celebration of Life will be held at the Elks Lodge in Cambridge at 1 p.m. on November 14.

Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Elks Lodge
