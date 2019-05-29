LAUREL, Del. - Kathleen W. Bell, 85, of Laurel, passed away on May 24, 2019 at Lifecare at Lofland Park in Seaford, DE. Born in Easton, MD, she is the daughter of the late Carl Willey and Mary Magdeline Pardoe Lutz.

Before she was married, Kathleen grew up in Easton and graduated from Easton High School in the class of "1951". She was a loving homemaker and a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a member of Portsville United Methodist Church, and enjoyed gardening and reading.

Kathleen is survived by her loving husband, Leslie W. Bell Jr., of Laurel; her daughters: Leslee Ann O'Connell and her husband Michael; Wendy B. Cady and her husband Phillip; her sister, Emily "Carlie" Kilmon and her husband Daniel; grandchildren: Erik L. Conley and his wife Kate; Ryan L. O'Connell and his wife Kayla; Shane F. O'Connell; Corey M. O'Connell; great grandchildren: Ella Lee Conley, Bennett Lee Conley, and Owen Lee Conley.

All services will be held privately.

Arrangements are in the care of the Hannigan, Short, Disharoon Funeral Home, Laurel, DE. Published in The Star Democrat on May 30, 2019