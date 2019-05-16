DENTON - Kathryn E. Berkey of Denton, MD, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at the Memorial Hospital in Easton, MD. She was 87 years old.

Born in Westminster, MD, Mrs. Berkey was the daughter of the late John Granville Arbaugh and Marguerite Elizabeth Ament Arbaugh. Her husband, Rev. Byron Berkey, died June 7, 1990.

Originally from Westminster, Mrs. Berkey and her family moved to Denton from West Virginia in 1970, when her husband became minister of the Denton Church of the Brethren. She had been a cook for the Denton Elementary School, retiring in 2004.

Mrs. Berkey is survived by three sons: Karl G. Berkey, of Seaford, DE; Gerald L. Berkey, of Denton; Keith J. Berkey, of Denton; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Her daughter, Carolyn Kay Berkey, died June 16, 2000; and she is also preceded in death by her sister, Mildred I. Garrett.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 18th, at the Denton Church of the Brethren located at 107 South Seventh St.in Denton, where friends may visit with the family from 2 until 3 before the service. The interment will be private.

If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family suggests sending them to the Denton Church of the Brethren, P.O. Box 484, Denton, MD 21629 or to Camp Mardela, P.O. Box 460, Denton, MD 21629.

Published in The Star Democrat on May 17, 2019