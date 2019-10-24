|
Kathryn E. "Comes with War" Fitzhugh, 66, of Hurlock passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at her brother's home. She was born in Cambridge on September 13, 1953 and was a daughter of the late Gilbert and Susie Keene Robbins.
Mrs. Fitzhugh graduated from South Dorchester High School class of 1972. On December 24, 1974, she married the Chief Sewell E. "Winterhawk" Fitzhugh, who passed on October 11, 2014. She worked at Airpax with 26 years of service and later worked at Dorchester General Hospital for 9 years. She enjoyed being with her family especially her grandchildren, doing word finds, and coloring. Mrs. Fitzhugh was a member of Nause-Waiwash Band of Indians and a past member of the Elliott Island Volunteer Fire Company. Family would like to thank Coastal Hospice, especially Lainey and Mary Catherine.
She is survived by a daughter Joanna Willey and husband Omro Willey III of Hurlock, two grandchildren Omro Willey IV and Rachael Willey both of Hurlock, two brothers Jeff Robbins and wife Valerie of Denton and Edwin Robbins of Hurlock and several nephews.
Pallbearers will be Omro Willey III, Omro Willey IV, Jeff Robbins, Ronnie Williams, James Rinehart, and Joshua Willey. Honorary pallbearer will be Edwin Robbins.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11 am at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Pastor Joel Beiler officiating. Interment will follow at Sandy Island Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions can be made to the Elliott Island Volunteer Fire Company, Elliott Island Road, Vienna, MD 21869, Coastal Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802, or to the Nause-Waiwash Band of Indians, c/o Donna Abbott 212 East Appleby Ave.
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 25, 2019