DENTON - Kathy Lynn Schuyler of Denton, MD, passed away at her home on Saturday, May 4, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was 60 years old.

Born in Easton, MD, on July 20, 1958, Mrs. Schuyler was the daughter of the late Cloyd Paul Geisel Sr. and Ruth Eleanor Mowbray Geisel. She was a 1976 graduate of North Caroline High School.

Mrs. Schuyler was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who lived on the same farm all of her life. She loved being a "farm girl" and doing the cooking and baking she learned from her mother. Although she was a "home-body" who enjoyed her soap operas and Hallmark movies, she liked to travel and spend time in Lancaster, PA. She has worked in the deli department at the Denton Walmart for the last three years.

Mrs. Schuyler is survived by her husband of 38 years, S. Elwood Schuyler, of Denton; three children: Kristy Schuyler, of Denton; Lisa Marie Schuyler, of Denton; Sarah Schuyler, of Greensboro; a brother, Cloyd Paul Geisel Jr., of Denton; three grandchildren: Michelle Bailey, Chase Hunter Sard, Bently William Boley; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her mother and father, she was preceded in death by a brother, Dale Patrick Geisel.

Funeral services will be held at 1 o'clock on Thursday, May 9th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. Second Street in Denton, where friends may call from 6 to 8 on Wednesday evening and one hour before the service. The interment will be in the Denton Cemetery.

If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family suggests sending them to the Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617.

To offer online condolences and tributes, please visit: moorefuneralhomepa.com. Published in The Star Democrat on May 7, 2019