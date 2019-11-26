|
Kay Ann Collins, died Saturday, Nov. 23rd at her home in Wittman, Maryland, surrounded by loving family.
Born March 20, 1938 in Holgate, Ohio, Kay received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Ohio State University in 1960. For over 25 years, she helped people as a psychiatric nurse in Virginia and Maryland. Locally, she was a mobile unit treatment nurse for the Talbot County Mental Health Clinic, traveling hundreds of miles each week to visit patients in their homes in Talbot, Caroline, and Dorchester counties.
Kay loved people-meeting them, listening to them, and making them feel comfortable. Everyone was welcome in her home. She was a huge football fan, and weekends would find her cheering on her Ohio State Buckeyes, the Washington Redskins, and the Baltimore Ravens. Winning first place in a local rockfish tournament made her smile. In Florida, where she would winter, Kay spent many hours listening to music and dancing at the local Moose Lodge and Eagles Auxiliary. An avid CNN watcher, she kept her mind sharp and stayed up-to-date with breaking news. Kay traveled to and lived in many places, however her favorite place was wherever she could spend time with family.
She is survived by children Carla J. Pommert Cherry (Rusty), Charles "Chip" Jacob Pommert (Linda), and Craig Joseph Pommert; step-children, Debra Hill (Scott), Thomas Ray Collins, Jr., Doreen Smith, Carol Ann Adkins, and Charles Waverly Adkins; grandchildren Charlotte Kayann Pommert Cherry, Sara Gallagher Sweat (Rob), Jessica Pommert Southers (Chad), Charles Jacob "Jake" Pommert, Kaitlin Lee Pommert, Craig Joseph "C.J." Pommert; and Brittany Lee Pommert; step-granddaughter, Amanda Flowers, and great-grandchildren, Tucker Sweat and C.J. Southers.
She was pre-deceased by her parents, Dorothy Siegert Lyle Terrell and Floyd Bertram Lyle; husbands Charles Jacob Pommert, Garry Waverly "Jack" Adkins, and Thomas "Tommy" Ray Collins; and sons Curtis James Pommert and Corwin "Cory" Jerald Pommert.
A funeral service will be held at 1 PM on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., where friends may call one-hour prior, from 11:30-1 PM.
In honor of the mental health and wellness support services it provides, memorial gifts may be made Channel Marker Inc. 8865 Glebe Park Dr, Easton, MD 21601.
Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 27, 2019