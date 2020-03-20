|
Kay Karole Wharton, 76, of Worthington, Pennsylvania, passed away on March 19, 2020 at the Sugar Creek Rest.
She was born November 19, 1943 in Butler, Pennsylvania to the late Clarence "Bud" Gilkey Jr. and the late Alberta Yost Gilkey. Kay worked as a Teacher for Queen Anne County Schools in Centreville, MD.
Kay was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, Eastern Star, and a Past Worthy Matron. While being employed as a teacher at Queen Ann County Schools, for 1999 through 2000, she was the teacher of the year. Kay was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She was a former Director of Christian Ed. for many area churches. Kay served as a Sunday School Teacher and a Lay Minister. She enjoyed music and played various instruments such as the piano, organ, autoharp, and guitar. Kay liked children's literature, ceramics, and painting. She was a seamstress. Kay always liked to play 500 bid card.
Kay is survived by her two sisters, Rev. Barbara E. Love of Butler, PA, Kathryn Gilkey of Butler, PA; one brother-in-law, Francis M. Wharton of Centreville, MD; four nieces; four nephews, and a number of great nieces and great nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Wharton, who she married on November 28, 1975 and who passed away on May 8, 1987; one sister-in-law, Elizabeth Wharton; two brother-in-laws, William F. Wharton, brother-in-law, Richard R. Love.
Arrangements have been adjusted due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, mandated by state and federal guidelines. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
A private viewing was held at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, Inc. 124 East North Street, Butler, PA.
A private graveside service was held in the Gruenwald Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 120 Sunset Dr., Butler, PA 16001.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 22, 2020