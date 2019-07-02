STEVENSVILLE - Kay Thomson, 76, died at UMSMC at Easton on June 30, 2019 in the presence of her family. She is a 24 year survivor of breast cancer, having lost her valiant battle with a series of strokes. She bid her good-bye in the arms of her husband, Donald C. Thomson, to whom she had been married for 57 years.

Kay was at various times a Cub Scout leader, and assistant grade school teacher, a decorator, and a clothing store clerk. She enjoyed knitting and needlework, cooking, tending to her flowers, travel, and genealogy research.

In addition to her husband, Kay is survived by her four children: Mark, Barry (Debra), Laura, Daniel (Elise); six grandchildren: Stephanie, Jessica, Cara Mia, Matthew, Ruthie, Portia; a sister, Jamie Woods (Rick); a brother, Jim Small (Kelly); and a daughter in-law, Kathy.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10 at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Chester, MD, where friends and family may visit beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will be held privately at Glen Haven Memorial Park in Glen Burnie, MD.

Published in The Star Democrat on July 7, 2019